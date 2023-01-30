Funding for Rural Electric Infrastructure Is Headed to Michigan

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that they’re investing $2.7 billion to help modernize the rural electric grid and increase security.

About $270 million in loans will be headed to Michigan, helping connect 5,765 rural customers.

“This represents a significant investment in Michigan’s rural energy infrastructure,” said USDA Rural Development State Director for Michigan Brandon Fewins. “We are fundamentally transforming access to electricity in a large stretch of our state.”

Advertisement

The USDA says Great Lakes Energy Cooperative will be getting most of the funding. They’ll use it to install 2,420 miles of line and improve another 438 miles of line.

The remaining funds will go to lines in the central Upper Peninsula.