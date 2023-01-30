Chippewa Co. Man Found Guilty of Sexual Assault & Child Abuse

A Chippewa County man has been found guilty of sexual assault and child abuse – and this isn’t the first time.

Sean James McInnis was found guilty on Friday, Jan. 27 of six felony counts including Criminal Sexual Assault in the 1st Degree, three separate counts of Child Abuse in the 1st Degree, and two counts of Assault with a Dangerous Weapon.

The Chippewa County prosecutor says the jury heard from 20 witnesses and viewed 25 different exhibits before making their decision. This case involved several agencies including the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office and child protective services.

McInnis’ first conviction for child abuse came in the 1990′s after a several-year case. He’s being held in the Chippewa County Correctional Facility and will be sentenced on April 18.