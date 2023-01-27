Woman Killed After Her Snowmobile Hits Tree in Schoolcraft County

Michigan State Police Negaunee Post said Friday that a 46-year-old woman from downstate Charlotte was killed in a snowmobile accident Thursday in Schoolcraft County.

The woman, identified as Alain Davis, was riding alongside her husband when she lost control of her snowmobile and struck a tree.

Troopers from the Manistique Outpost and Gladstone Post Commercial Motor Vehicle officers, Manistique Public Safety officers, Inwood Fire and Rescue personnel, Schoolcraft County Sheriff’s deputies, and Guardian Flight responded and began life-saving measures, but Davis was pronounced dead at the scene.

State Police said Davis was traveling east on Trail 413 when she reached a Y intersection where Trail 413 veers north. Davis lost control of her snowmobile at the curve and went off the trail, hitting several small tree stumps before being thrown off her snowmobile. She then struck a tree.

Troopers say alcohol is not considered a factor in the crash.

The fatal accident happened not long after another snowmobiler got in an accident in Schoolcraft County and broke a leg. State Police said that driver was going too fast for trail conditions. They advise snowmobilers to ride safely and within their limits.