Week in Review: 13-Year-Old Killed After Car Goes Airborne, Hits Tree

Each week, right here on 9and10news.com, we’ll take a look back at 9 or 10 of the top headlines of the week. Here’s what happened this week.

1. Adult and Teen Killed In Rollover Crash On M-115

Troopers continue to investigate the cause of a crash that killed two people, including a teenager, in Wexford County’s Antioch Township on Tuesday night. MSP says the driver of the car, Jordan Griffin, drove onto the shoulder of the road and went airborne, sending his car rolling over and hitting a tree. The passenger - 13-year-old Chase Lobeck - also died in the crash.

2. Officials Looking for Missing Woman Last Seen in Prescott Area

Sara Elizabeth Burns, 34, was reported missing on Jan. 17 to the Ogemaw County Sheriff’s Office, after she was last seen Jan. 9. The sheriff’s office says she was last seen in the Prescott area where she was staying.

3. Can You Identify This Person of Interest In a Mesick Break-In?

Michigan State Police are asking for your help to find a person of interest in a Mesick break-in. They say the owner of the property found signs that someone had been there when they were gone. The owner was able to give troopers trail cam video of a man who was on the property on Jan. 5.

4. 23-Year-Old Jailed for Harassing Hunter, Causing Him to Fall Out of Tree Stand

A 23-year-old man from Chelsea is in jail in Marquette County after sabotaging a hunter’s tree stand, causing the hunter to suffer injuries after he fell out of the stand, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources said Thursday.

5. Governor Whitmer Focuses on Economy, Education in State of the State Address

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivered the first State of the State Address of her new term Wednesday night, calling for lawmakers to approve a whole host of items on her administrations agenda. It was a State of the State unlike any for Governor Whitmer so far. Her party holds control of the Michigan House and Senate.

6. Deputies Say Drunk Woman T-Boned School Bus in Lincoln Township

A 49-year-old woman from White Cloud is in jail for hitting a school bus Tuesday afternoon, the Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office says. Deputies were called to the intersection of W. 5 Mile Road and N. Mundy Ave in Lincoln Township, for a hit and run.

7. Beulah Woman Injured After Hitting Side of Semi on US-31 in Homestead Township

Michigan State Police say a 93-year-old Beulah woman was injured after she hit the side of a semi on US-31 near Riverside Drive in Homestead Township on Wednesday. Troopers from the Michigan State Police Traverse City Post say their initial investigation showed that the Beulah woman was driving west on US-31 when she crossed the centerline and hit the side of a semi heading east.

8. 62-Year-Old Ogemaw Co. Man Wins $1.15 Million Jackpot

An Ogemaw County man won $1.15 million dollars after he bought a Lotto 47 ticket from the Michigan Lottery. The lucky 62-year-old, who chose to remain anonymous, matched the winning Lotto 47 numbers drawn Dec. 24 to win the jackpot.

9. Grand Traverse County Woman loses $48,000 in Bitcoin Scam

The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office said a woman was scammed out of $48,000 in an increasingly common fraud case involving bitcoin. Deputies say the victim received a call from an unknown person asking to be sent money through a bitcoin kiosk. The victim believed the caller was from PayPal’s fraud department and withdrew $51,000 from her bank. She ended up sending more than $48,000 to an untraceable bitcoin account. The sheriff’s office says the money is not recoverable.

10. Traverse City Bridge Rehabilitation Project Begins End of January

The Traverse City Bridge Rehabilitation Project is set to be completed this summer. Construction begins on the North Cass Street and South Union Street Bridges on Jan. 30. Both bridges will replace the existing deck and railings, along with an MDOT crash-tested bridge railing.

Read all these stories and more on our News page.
































