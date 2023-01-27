HomeStretch Housing Hosts Open House for Apartment Complex in Honor

It’s been more than a year since groundbreaking for affordable housing in Honor, and now it’s about time to move people in.

There was an open house Friday at the newly-finished HomeStretch Apartment Complex.

The open house marks progress in battling the housing crisis. HomeStretch Housing says affordable housing has been an issue in Northern Michigan since 1996. Since then, availability of affordable housing has only gotten worse.

Even with the struggles, they are staying optimistic about tackling this problem and bring more housing to Northern Michigan.

”If there’s any community out there that has the idea for affordable housing in their village or in their municipality, please give us a call. We’re here to help and would would would jump on the opportunity to bring affordable housing to your area,” Jonathan Stimson, the Executive Director of the HomeStretch Non-Profit Housing Corporation, says.

HomeStretch is not done building affordable housing in the area.

They’ve already broken ground on an apartment complex in the Suttons Bay Area, and are looking to raise funding for a project in Frankfort.