Grand Traverse Metro Station 11 Hosts Inaugural Chili Cook-Off

Paul Davis Restoration and Grand Traverse Fire are teaming up to cook up some fun this weekend.

Grand Traverse Metro Station 11 is hosing the inaugural Grand Traverse County Firefighter Chili Cook-Off Saturday, and the public is welcome.

You can stop by the station from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and try some chili for yourself.

Advertisement

In addition to plenty of food, there’s also going to be a raffle, prizes and a silent auction.

“It’s the middle of winter, so this is a great deal for families. Going to be a perfect day for chili, but this also helps them to meet their local firefighters, meet their local fire chiefs, and kind of gets them involved as well,” Brandi Trussel, the Customer Service Manager at Paul Davis Restoration, says.

All of the silent auction proceeds will go to the Grand Traverse Emergency Responders Alliance.