Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office Rescues Man From Ice Floe in Saint Mary’s River

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office received a call around 10 a.m. from a man stuck on an Ice Floe in the Saint Mary’s River.

The man initially ventured out on a snowmobile, but when he got to an area about a mile from the Rock Point Road Launch, the ice got thinner. That’s when he got off his ride and walked to find a fishing spot.

After he began to fish, the ice blew out from a wind gust and drifted toward the shipping channel.

A sergeant and deputy sheriff went out on a hovercraft to rescue the fisherman.

He was uninjured.

The sheriff says the man is lucky he had a phone and cell service considering the spot was pretty close to Canadian tower space.