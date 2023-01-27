Brimley Man Arrested, Charged for Child Pornography

A 53-year-old Brimley man was arrested for looking at child pornography on his computer.

Kevin Michael Perron was caught by Michigan State Police after they learned he was looking at sexually abusive material of children on the internet.

Troopers say they arrested Perron and seized evidence from his home. He was charged on Jan. 26 with 10 counts of child sexually abusive activity – aggravated and 10 counts of using a computer to commit a crime. He faces up to 25 years in prison for the first 10 counts, and 20 years for the second 10.

If you have information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, report it to the CyberTipLine.