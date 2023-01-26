Newaygo County Human Trafficking Task Force Pushes for Statewide Initiative

A human trafficking task force in Newaygo County is pushing for a statewide initiative to teach kids and teens about the dangers of online predators.

The Newaygo County Human Trafficking Task Force said it’s already seeing the impact talking to kids about the dangers of online predators can have after a recent arrest.

The Grant Police Department said a Pennsylvania man was arrested after a 16-year-old girl said she was being groomed and told the school about it. That happened after a lesson about the dangers of human trafficking. Grant Public Schools started the human trafficking classes at their district but is expanding to other local schools.

The Grant Middle School counselor, Teresa Fetterley said it’s important to address online predators now more than ever.

“This is very concerning for us. We have a sense of urgency because, you know, we’re where the kids are is where the predators are,” said Fetterley.

The Newaygo County Human Trafficking Task Force said they have been in talks with local lawmakers, the Michigan Department of Education, and the Governor’s Office about expanding the classes about the dangers of being online to youth across the state.