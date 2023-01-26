Ferris State University Partners with NSA to Further STEM Education

Ferris State University is partnering with the N.S.A. to further their student’s education.

The partnership between the NSA and Ferris’ Information Security and Intelligence Program intends to boost STEM education.

Ferris says the partnership comes as good timing as they open their center for virtual learning.

The university says the partnership provides an opportunity for students to learn more defense industry professionals.

“The agreement allows for career advice, career development, workforce development, and providing opportunities for our students in these in these fields,” Bobby Fleischman, the Vice President for Academic Affairs at Ferris State University, says.

Ferris state says they have an opportunity to build their program not just through Michigan, but the country and beyond.