Northern Michigan Cosmetology Students Working to Help Kids with Hair Loss

Students at the Mecosta-Osceola Career Center are holding a hair drive at area salons.

It benefits organizations that help kids with hair loss get wigs. It takes between 10 to 12 donations to make just one wig. Wigs can cost anywhere from $2,000 to $6,000. Organizers say hair must be at least 7 inches long. Donated hair can be dyed or grey but cannot be bleached.

The event is student driven and organizers like Savannah DeMyer are excited to be able to help kids.

”Knowing that you are helping children out there that are struggling. They are getting diagnosed with these things on top of it and realizing that they’re losing their hair, you know, or they are never going to get it back because it’s total hair loss. And just to give them a wig, To make them feel a little bit more confident in themselves is just amazing,” said DeMyer.

The event kicks off Feb. 1 and runs through Valentine’s Day.