Church Steps Up to Help Out Local Veteran

A church in Manistee County is stepping up to help a local retired Army Veteran who recently suffered a stroke.

Church Helps Vet Members of Kaleva Bible Church in Manistee County making measurements on ramp for local veteran.





Retired Army veteran Tony Covell was a staff sergeant who joined the Army in 1986. He served during the First Gulf War and was discharged in 2004 after being badly injured while in Iraq. Recently, Covell suffered a stroke and when his wife Tasha called to inform their pastor, members of the church sprang into action.

“Tasha told us that Tony had a stroke and they were on their way to Munson in Traverse City. I threw my clothes on and went right up there to be with Tony,” Pastor David Taylor recalls.

Covell’s wife, Tasha, says Tony’s stroke came as a result of stress after a rough past couple of years.

Church Helps Vet Pastor David Taylor with Kaleva Bible Church cuts wood for local veteran ramp.

“Over the last year or two he and I have had a lot of losses in our life. We lost our son in November and my father, and it’s just put a lot of stress on both of us,” Tasha explains.

Tony has helped Pastor David on several deck projects in the past, his pastor says now was the perfect time to return the favor.

“We knew he might need a ramp to get in, but from what I understand he’s already walking with a walker on his own now. So, they’ll have the ramp if they need it,” Pastor David states.

Church Helps Vet Members of the Kaleva Bible Church install ramp for local veteran

Tasha says the church has always been there for Tony and their family. Tony joined the Kaleva Bible Church in the 1980s and it was also the place where he and his wife got married in 1999.

“They also supported us when he was hurt in Iraq. So, they’ve been closer than family,” Tasha admits.

And while Tasha says she’s grateful for their generosity, the Pastor of Kaleva Bible Church says they’re just happy to help a friend in need.

“It’s a joy. All the guys here love Tony and they’ve all know him for sometime. It’s a friend in need so we want to help,” Pastor David says.