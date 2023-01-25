Adult and Teen Killed In Rollover Crash On M-115

6:12 p.m.

Troopers continue to investigate the cause of a crash that killed two people, including a 13-year-old, in Wexford County’s Antioch Township Tuesday night.

The crash happened on M-115 near Mesick Tuesday night around eight. MSP says the driver of the car, Jordan Griffin, drove onto the shoulder of the road and went airborne, sending his car rolling over and hitting a tree. The passenger -13 year old Chase Lobeck also died in the crash.

Advertisement

Chase was a student in the Cadillac School District

Michigan State Police troopers say Griffin and Lobeck were headed to play basketball at open gym in Mesick when the crash occurred.

Troopers do not know what caused the crash, but speed is believed to be a factor. While troopers continue to investigate the cause, the school where Chase Lobeck attended was busy Wednesday supporting students who knew the middle schooler.

The 13-year-old was confirmed to have been a student at Mackinaw Trail Middle School.

Advertisement

CAP’S Superintendent, Jennifer Brown, released a statement just a few hours ago.

Brown says the middle school spent Wednesday making sure they had support systems in place for those that needed it. The school’s crisis response team has been working with Michael’s Place, a group that helps people grieve, to support students and families.

School officials also says Mackinaw Trail Families have been notified and resources about how to talk about loss with your child were also shared. There is no word yet on funeral plans.

11 a.m.

Advertisement

Two people are dead after a car crash in Wexford County’s Antioch Township.

Michigan State troopers from the Cadillac Post were called to the scene on M-115 near Mesick on Tuesday night around 8 p.m.

Troopers say the driver of the 2012 Chevy Impala, 31-year-old Jordan Griffin from Cadillac, drove onto the shoulder of the road and went airborne, rolling his car and hitting a tree.

Griffin was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement

The passenger, 13-year-old Chase Lobeck from Cadillac, was also killed in the crash.

Troopers believe speed was a factor.