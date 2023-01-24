Two Arrested, Two Dead in Kalkaska County

The Kalkaska County Sheriff’s Office says that two people were arrested leaving a Clearwater Township home, and that deputies found two people dead inside of the home.

The sheriff’s office says that they arrested two men leaving a house after getting a search warrant for the home. The homeowner, Kenneth Wilke, was arrested for Kalkaska County warrant, while the other man was arrested for suspected narcotics charges.

While searching the place, deputies found Debbie Lutz, 63, and Erich Lutz, 61, dead. Drug paraphernalia was located near them, leading deputies to believe they may have died of a possible drug overdose.

They say that they were given autopsies at Spectrum Hospital in Grand Rapids.

The Kalkaska County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating their deaths at this time.



