Police: Man Tries to Deal Drugs While In Jail, 3 End Up Arrested

Three people in Leelanau County were arrested in a large drug bust by the Traverse Narcotics Team.

TNT detectives say they got a tip that 31-year-old Jacob Overholt was trying to move drugs from his home while he was in jail.

They monitored his home in Elmwood Township, and ended up pulling over a pickup truck. Inside they found drugs and drug paraphernalia. The driver, 43-year-old Frederick Zimmerman from Interlochen, was arrested. At the same time, detectives searched the home. They found drugs and money, and arrested 27-year-old Taylor Soper from Elmwood Township.

Advertisement

Soper and Overholt are being charged with possession and intent to deliver cocaine. Zimmerman, the driver, was charged with possession.

TNT ended up seizing:

- 4.8 ounces of powder cocaine

- Alprazolam Pills

Advertisement

- Oxycodone Pills

- 1,587 orange pills suspected to be methamphetamine/fentanyl

- Approximately $3,000 in cash