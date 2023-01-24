Police: Man Tries to Deal Drugs While In Jail, 3 End Up Arrested

Three people in Leelanau County were arrested in a large drug bust by the Traverse Narcotics Team.
TNT detectives say they got a tip that 31-year-old Jacob Overholt was trying to move drugs from his home while he was in jail.
They monitored his home in Elmwood Township, and ended up pulling over a pickup truck. Inside they found drugs and drug paraphernalia. The driver, 43-year-old Frederick Zimmerman from Interlochen, was arrested. At the same time, detectives searched the home. They found drugs and money, and arrested 27-year-old Taylor Soper from Elmwood Township.
Soper and Overholt are being charged with possession and intent to deliver cocaine. Zimmerman, the driver, was charged with possession.
TNT ended up seizing:
- 4.8 ounces of powder cocaine
- Alprazolam Pills
- Oxycodone Pills
- 1,587 orange pills suspected to be methamphetamine/fentanyl
- Approximately $3,000 in cash