Officials Looking for Missing Woman Last Seen in Prescott Area

Sara Burns

Sara Elizabeth Burns, 34, was reported missing on Jan. 17 to the Ogemaw County Sheriff’s Office, after she was last seen Jan. 9.

The sheriff’s office says she was last seen in the Prescott area where she was staying. She was previously staying in the Houghton Lake area.

They say they received information that Burns was in the Harrison area in Clare County on Jan. 11.

According to the Clare County Sheriff’s Office, they towed her abandoned vehicle from the area northeast of Leota on Jan. 11.

Clare County and Ogemaw County Sheriff’s Offices have been searching the area where the vehicle was found, using K9s, Drones, and Canvassing. Additional Search and Rescue Crews are also going to be assisting as the search continues.

Burns is described as a White female, 4′ 09″ and 111 pounds. She has blonde/strawberry hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information on where Burns may be, please contact Detective Lieutenant Dave Stahl at the Ogemaw County Sheriff’s Office at 989-345-3111.

You can also contact Clare County Central Dispatch at 989-539-7166.