A Wexford County Educator Honored with an Excellence in Education Award

The Excellence in Education Award has been given to educators by the Michigan Lottery since 2014. The honor recognizes outstanding public school educators in Michigan.

Alonna Liabenow is the librarian and a reading specialist with Manton Elementary School. Liabenow received a plaque, a $1,500 cash prize and a $500 grant to be used in her classroom, school or district. Liabenow said she was nominated by a friend.

“And then to also be selected is an honor. It could have very easily been any other great, great number of people because there are fantastic teachers in this school and all over the state. So I’m very honored,” said Liabenow.

Liabenow said she used the $1,500 to pay off a car and she plans to use the $500 in grant money to buy more books for Manton’s Elementary School Library.