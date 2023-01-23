School Assembly About Online Activity Dangers Leads to Arrest for Human Trafficking

The Grant Police Department said a 30-year-old Philadelphia man was arrested after a 16-year-old girl approached their school resource officer and told them about being groomed online.

Grant police said the victim approached the school officer within days of an in-school presentation about human trafficking. A suspect was arrested at the Grand Rapids airport while traveling to meet the victim.

Grant Police Chief Bradley Wade said there are some signs to watch out for.

“So a lot of these perpetrators were older. Obviously, they know what to tell young children. They will sometimes send them gifts. They will talk to them very nicely, explain that they love them,” Wade said.

Wade also said that parents need to be vigilant and know what apps kids are using. The app the victim in this was using was one the resource officer hadn’t even heard of before.