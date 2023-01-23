New Program Comes to the City of Traverse City

Traverse City is starting a new program! The goal is to give community members a chance to get a behind-the-scenes look at their local government.

The City Academy will build a group of people who want to serve on the city commission or appointed boards and committees. The city clerk announced the creation of the program last year and says he’s excited to finally get it going.

City academy will be a five week program with eight sessions. He’s been working with the city’s communications specialists to develop a curriculum.

“What excites me the most is seeing different folks from different backgrounds coming to the table so that hopefully we’ve got a well-rounded group of folks who will participate so that if you looked in the room of the participants, it would look like Traverse City,” Benjamin Marentette, Traverse City’s Clerk, says.

The city will start accepting applications the first of February. Decisions on who will be in the academy will be made in mid-March.