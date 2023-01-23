Local Energy Company Paying for Home, Business Heating Bills

Some homes and businesses across Michigan will be getting some help with their energy bills.

As prices across the board continue to rise, energy bills are no different and Consumers Energy is trying to help by covering some of the cost.

Consumers is providing $25 million to help pay higher energy bills.

Advertisement

The money is broken into two buckets, the first is a $15 million automatic bill credit that will lower customers’ bills automatically. The other $10 million will be used for customers who are in a more vulnerable position. Josh Paciorek, a spokesperson for Consumers Energy, says they want their customers to know they are there for them.

“We’ve all seen the news reports and we’ve all seen the talk about rising costs of everything, inflations on the rise. So, we are proud to be able to help out our customers and give back. Even just a little bit,” Paciorek explains.

They say if you are in dyer need to reach out to them or call 211. They say the sooner you reach out the better.

“If you need assistance there is help out there. I encourage our customers to call us sooner rather than later, we’ll talk about the options. The sooner you contact us for help and assistance the more help will be available to you,” Paciorek says.

Customers should notice the discount on their bill by March.