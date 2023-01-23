Leelanau Cellars Wins Big at San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition

Leelanau Cellars won several awards at this year’s San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition.

The winery had five wines win gold, seven win silver, another seven win bronze. They also took home two best of class. Leelanau Cellars is excited to bring attention to the Michigan wine scene at national competitions. They are thrilled to have two of their fruit wines win best of class.

lc

They tell us “the Michigan wine scene is burgeoning, has really been growing for the last decade, and it’s exciting to put Michigan on the map as part of the Traverse wine coast, who were a member of to bring authenticity to our region, both as a wine producer and as a favorite of customers.”

This is a nationwide competition and Leelanau Cellars took home a total of 21 awards.