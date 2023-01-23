Grand Traverse Pie Company Celebrates National Pie Day

People stopped by Grand Traverse Pie Company to celebrate National Pie Day on Monday.

Each location was serving up a free slice of Michigan fruit pie.

The Pie Company estimates they gave out almost 700 slices of pie. Knowing so many people were coming in for a free slice, their staff was busy bakig the night before and all day.

Mike Busley, the Co-founder of GTPC, says that “pie is tradition. It’s memories, stories. My grandma Genevieve, you folks probably had stories of relatives that have were the pie people of the family. So it’s nice to kind of I think it’s good to talk about our ancestors and our roots and pie today.”

They want to thank the Michigan farms that grow apples, cherries and blueberries that go into Grand Traverse Pie Company pies.