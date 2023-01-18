Weather Forecast for 1/25/2023

*L.P. Snow Breaks Down Tonight

*Some Lake Effect Tonight/Tomorrow

*Colder this Weekend

Winter Weather Advisory: Mason, Oceana, and Manistee from 4am Thursday until Thursday afternoon. Lake effect snow is expected to pick up in this particular area. 1-3″ is likely with up to 4″ possible in isolated areas. Be prepared for some slow travel.

This Evening: Light Snow

The System continues delivering light snow across the region.

The Central Lower totals will see 1-3″ with a trace to 2″ over Northern Lower.

The U.P. has snow showers with only a coating expected.

L.P. areas near Lake Huron could see 3-6″ of snow by 9 pm.

Temps hold in the 20s to low 30s.

Winds coming from the E/NE at 5-15 mph.

Tonight: System Move out then Some Lake Effect

As the system leaves our area, we will continue to see some snow.

Light lake effect develops over the U.P. West of I-75.

Over the Lower Peninsula, you’ll see some light lake effect over NW Lower.

Lows in the low teens to upper 20s.

Winds shift to the NW at 8-18 mph, bringing in the cold air.

Tomorrow: Some Lake Effect

Thursday morning, lake effect continue but fall apart during the afternoon.

Accumulations are less than 2″ but those near Lake Michigan South of Frankfort could see up to 4″ in isolated areas.

Temps drop a little Thursday as skies try to give way to some sunshine.

Highs are in the upper teens to as warm as 30!

Friday: Another Wave of Snow

Highs reach the 20s to low 30s are the highs Friday before a surge of cold air moves in for the weekend.

This Weekend: Colder with Some Snow

Snow chances stay with us throughout the weekend.

Lake effect starts up as highs drop into the mid-teens to mid-20s.

There will be some snow showers Saturday night for the L.P.

Areas of lake effect continue Sunday as the cold continues.

Lows drop into the single digits to upper teens.

-Tom

Snow So Far & Average - 1/25/23

City Season Normal

Houghton Lake 24.9″ 35.5″

Sault Ste. Marie 97.2″ 71.8″

Gaylord 87.8″ 88.0″

Traverse City 55.8″ 56.2″

West Branch 16.4″ 28.6″

Petoskey 59.4″ 71.8″

