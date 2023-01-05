Business in Focus: Edson Farms Juice Cleanse

The new year may have you thinking about making different choices in your diet. But, for some people it can be hard to know where to get started.

One way to start your new lifestyle is with a juice cleanse.

Bill Froehlich takes us to Edson Farms where they have a three-day cleans to offer!

Their cleanse has six organic drinks each day, that come with recommended flavors and varieties. You are free to mix and match to your liking!

Edson Farms also includes a fiber supplement and encourages unlimited amounts of filtered water and herbal tea.

For the best results, Edson Farms says to stay away from caffeine and alcohol, if you can.

Find Edson Farms at 835 S. Garfield Ave., Traverse City. For more information, call 231-941-5221, email or .