Cops & Doughnuts Monthly Giveaway: $100 Gift Card and $100 Donation

The Michigan-based world-famous business – and official coffee sponsor of Michigan This Morning, Cops & Doughnuts, is partnering with 9&10 News again for the $100 prize monthly giveaways! Plus, each winner will have the opportunity for Cops & Doughnuts to donate $100 to a local charity on their behalf! No purchase necessary to enter or win, so there’s no reason to delay; click the button below to enter:

With locations spread throughout the state the official coffee sponsor of Michigan This Morning, Cops & Doughnuts, provides multiple opportunities to visit and check out their stores. Whether you’re working the morning shift, midnight shift, or are off-duty, Cops & Doughnuts always has the drink and treat for you. Visit the stores, check their socials, and watch MTM, in 2023 for your opportunity to enter and join Cops & Doughnuts in the fun.

Please congratulate our January winner, Roxanne Brown of Grayling.

A new winner will be selected each month on Michigan this Morning to receive a $100 gift card prize plus a $100 donation to the local children’s nonprofit or charity of their choice. All you have to do is click to enter and provide us with a few details.

See the complete schedule below for drawings on Michigan This Morning; be sure to watch to see if you’ve won!

January 27th

February 24th

March 31st

April 28th

May 26th

June 30th

July 28th

August 25th

September 29th

October 27th

November 17th

December 15th

Keep entering every month because each drawing offers another chance to win!

You can visit all of Cops & Doughnuts’ locations in person or online at:

– Clare Headquarters:

– Mount Pleasant (Central Precinct):

– Gaylord (Jay’s Precinct):

– Bay City (Sutherland Precinct):