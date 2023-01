Mid-Michigan Honor Flight takes veterans to Washington, D.C., to see the memorials dedicated to their service and the service of those who, alongside them, made the ultimate sacrifice. But Honor Flights couldn’t take off for 31 months because of pandemic health concerns. That changed in June.



The nearly three-year pause is over, and veterans and their guardians gathered at Ferris State University for the trip of a lifetime. Along the way witnessing the price of freedom. This special presentation takes you along with WWII, Korea and Vietnam veterans on the Honor Flight, and shares their emotional journey.