This week on Northern Michigan Hometown Heroes, Jessica Selissen talks to Andrew Comtois, the Michigan Rep for Ultimate Veteran Adventures.

Ultimate Veteran Adventures is a nonprofit created in May of 2017 by two medically retired combat veterans.



In this episode Andrew and I discuss his military service as a Marine Sniper, and how he got involved with the non-profit.

Ultimate Veteran Adventures was created to provide hunting, fishing and outdoor activities for Active Duty, veterans with an honorable discharge, and Gold Star families.

For more information on Ultimate Veteran Adventures, visit .

If anyone would like to volunteer or donate, contact Andrew Comtois at andrew.comtoisuva@gmail.com