Northern Michigan Hometown Heroes: D.J. Jacobetti Home For Veterans

9and10news Site Staff, 910 Media Group, 910 Media Group
10/14/2021 12:56 PM EDT
The home accommodates individuals with a range of care needs, such as:

  • Domiciliary Unit – Serves individuals requiring a structured environment.
  • Skilled Nursing Unit – Serves individuals requiring long-term care or rehabilitation needs.
  • Memory Care Unit – A 26-bed unit that serves individuals requiring assistance with Alzheimer’s disease or dementia.

In this episode, Ron and I discuss the history of the home, the medical care provided, and how Covid-19 affected the veterans home. Finally, we discuss the volunteer process and talk about how much fun I had volunteering at the home before Covid-19 closed in-person visits.

To learn more about D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans, visit .

 

