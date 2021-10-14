<picture class="Image__StyledPicture-sc-8yioqf-0 iKCNis"><source srcSet="/resizer/1O9-greiGZQBHLvfoLVN-DjkP6c=/1440x0/filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/910mediagroup/SW7TPGTDSZO6DASVJJMFSZFCEQ.jpg" media="screen and (min-width: 992px)"/><source srcSet="/resizer/4IiShJJh6S1kSH2DfPHCLFcpHCc=/1024x0/filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/910mediagroup/SW7TPGTDSZO6DASVJJMFSZFCEQ.jpg" media="screen and (min-width: 768px)"/><source srcSet="/resizer/LhKEBpkYCJLlzGeEiUYfIvYY8ZA=/768x0/filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/910mediagroup/SW7TPGTDSZO6DASVJJMFSZFCEQ.jpg" media="screen and (min-width: 0px)"/><img alt="Northern Michigan Hometown Heroes: D.J. Jacobetti Home For Veterans" src="/resizer/1O9-greiGZQBHLvfoLVN-DjkP6c=/1440x0/filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/910mediagroup/SW7TPGTDSZO6DASVJJMFSZFCEQ.jpg" width="1440" height="0" loading="lazy"/></picture><figcaption><p class="ImageMetadata__MetadataParagraph-sc-1gn0vty-0 fPdgHV image-metadata"><span class="title">Northern Michigan Hometown Heroes: D.J. Jacobetti Home For Veterans... </span><span> </span>(9and10news Site Staff)</p></figcaption></figure><div id="article-html-block-SCPJ5GIZJVNFBEZXWOZCUEJRMU"><div class="html__StyledDiv-sc-18wgwvq-0 gKMRUh block-margin-bottom"><div><p>This week on Northern Michigan Hometown Heroes, Jessica Selissen talks to Ron Oja, the administrator of D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans.</p> <p>D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans is a “Michigan Veteran Home” that is located in Marquette and is currently the only veteran home in the Upper Peninsula.<br> <iframe loading="lazy" src="https://w.soundcloud.com/player/?url=https%3A//api.soundcloud.com/tracks/1141768066&color=%23ff5500&auto_play=false&hide_related=false&show_comments=true&show_user=true&show_reposts=false&show_teaser=true" width="100%" height="166" frameborder="no" scrolling="no">

The home accommodates individuals with a range of care needs, such as:

Domiciliary Unit – Serves individuals requiring a structured environment.

Skilled Nursing Unit – Serves individuals requiring long-term care or rehabilitation needs.

Memory Care Unit – A 26-bed unit that serves individuals requiring assistance with Alzheimer’s disease or dementia.

In this episode, Ron and I discuss the history of the home, the medical care provided, and how Covid-19 affected the veterans home. Finally, we discuss the volunteer process and talk about how much fun I had volunteering at the home before Covid-19 closed in-person visits.

