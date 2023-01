Northern Michigan Hometown Heroes: D.J. Jacobetti Home For Veterans

This week on Northern Michigan Hometown Heroes, Jessica Selissen talks to Ron Oja, the administrator of D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans.

D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans is a “Michigan Veteran Home” that is located in Marquette and is currently the only veteran home in the Upper Peninsula.



The home accommodates individuals with a range of care needs, such as:

Domiciliary Unit – Serves individuals requiring a structured environment.

Skilled Nursing Unit – Serves individuals requiring long-term care or rehabilitation needs.

Memory Care Unit – A 26-bed unit that serves individuals requiring assistance with Alzheimer’s disease or dementia.

In this episode, Ron and I discuss the history of the home, the medical care provided, and how Covid-19 affected the veterans home. Finally, we discuss the volunteer process and talk about how much fun I had volunteering at the home before Covid-19 closed in-person visits.

To learn more about D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans, visit .