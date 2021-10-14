Northern Michigan Hometown Heroes: D.J. Jacobetti Home For Veterans

The home accommodates individuals with a range of care needs, such as:
- Domiciliary Unit – Serves individuals requiring a structured environment.
- Skilled Nursing Unit – Serves individuals requiring long-term care or rehabilitation needs.
- Memory Care Unit – A 26-bed unit that serves individuals requiring assistance with Alzheimer’s disease or dementia.
In this episode, Ron and I discuss the history of the home, the medical care provided, and how Covid-19 affected the veterans home. Finally, we discuss the volunteer process and talk about how much fun I had volunteering at the home before Covid-19 closed in-person visits.
