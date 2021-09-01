Northern Michigan Hometown Heroes: Michigan Operation Freedom Outdoors

<div class="html__StyledDiv-sc-18wgwvq-0 gKMRUh block-margin-bottom"> <p>This week on Northern Michigan Hometown Heroes, Jessica Selissen talks to Tom Jones, President and Founder of Michigan Operation Freedom Outdoors.</p> <p>Michigan Operation Freedom Outdoors is a nonprofit dedicated to providing outdoor recreation opportunities for wounded veterans and individuals with health challenges.<br> <iframe loading="lazy" src="https://w.soundcloud.com/player/?url=https%3A//api.soundcloud.com/tracks/1122486673&color=%23ff5500&auto_play=false&hide_related=false&show_comments=true&show_user=true&show_reposts=false&show_teaser=true" width="100%" height="166" frameborder="no" scrolling="no">

·

In this episode Tom and I discuss the importance of reintegrating disabled veterans into the outdoors. We also learn that his non-profit activities are centered around the DNR managed Sharonville State Game Area.

Seven hundred acres of the Sharonville State Game Area are filled with custom hunting blinds and trails that are accessible for track wheelchairs.

Finally, we discuss Tom’s service in the United States Army and his struggle with a traumatic brain injury. He says Michigan Operation Freedom Outdoors is an “opportunity to extend past his enlistment date and to continue to serve.”

To learn more about Michigan Operation Freedom Outdoors, or to donate, visit .

To reserve a spot in an upcoming hunt, visit .