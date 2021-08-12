Northern Michigan Hometown Heroes: The Fallen and Wounded Soldiers Fund

<div class="html__StyledDiv-sc-18wgwvq-0 gKMRUh block-margin-bottom"> <p>This week on Northern Michigan Hometown Heroes, Jessica Selissen talks to Dr. Lynn Phillips, The Fallen and Wounded Soldiers Fund Executive Director.</p> <p>FWSF is a non-profit that provides financial assistance to injured Post 9/11 veterans as well as families of the fallen.</p> <p>In this episode we will discuss more in detail on how FWSF can assist Michigan veterans, as well as talk about how many of their proceeds come from corporate and private donations.<br> <iframe loading="lazy" src="https://w.soundcloud.com/player/?url=https%3A//api.soundcloud.com/tracks/1104727780&color=%23ff5500&auto_play=false&hide_related=false&show_comments=true&show_user=true&show_reposts=false&show_teaser=true" width="100%" height="166" frameborder="no" scrolling="no">

Finally, we discuss their fundraising activities which include an annual dinner with silent auction, a golf outing, comedy nights, and other community events.

During 2020, FWSF assisted 275 veterans with a total of $489,952. In addition to the distribution to veterans, FWSF also gave $5,000 to Military Families United.

Financial assistance has been used for funeral expenses, home repairs, rent/mortgage payments, transportation, living expenses, etc.

To learn more about FWSF, visit .

To apply for assistance or donate, contact Lynn Phillips at lynnphillips@fwsf.org.