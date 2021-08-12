Northern Michigan Hometown Heroes: The Fallen and Wounded Soldiers Fund

Finally, we discuss their fundraising activities which include an annual dinner with silent auction, a golf outing, comedy nights, and other community events.
During 2020, FWSF assisted 275 veterans with a total of $489,952. In addition to the distribution to veterans, FWSF also gave $5,000 to Military Families United.
Financial assistance has been used for funeral expenses, home repairs, rent/mortgage payments, transportation, living expenses, etc.
To learn more about FWSF, visit .
To apply for assistance or donate, contact Lynn Phillips at lynnphillips@fwsf.org.
