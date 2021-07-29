Northern Michigan Hometown Heroes: VETLIFE

<div class="html__StyledDiv-sc-18wgwvq-0 gKMRUh block-margin-bottom"><p>This week on Northern Michigan Hometown Heroes, Jessica Selissen talks to VETLIFE founders, Josh and Cortnie Parish.</p> <p>VETLIFE is a non-profit organization created to provide veterans with a network of sustainable solutions and resources to improve their quality of life as a civilian.<br> <iframe loading="lazy" src="https://w.soundcloud.com/player/?url=https%3A//api.soundcloud.com/tracks/1095145654&color=%23ff5500&auto_play=false&hide_related=false&show_comments=true&show_user=true&show_reposts=false&show_teaser=true" width="100%" height="166" frameborder="no" scrolling="no">

·

In this episode the Parish’s discuss how their own struggles with adapting to civilian life blossomed the idea of VETLIFE. We also talk about VETLIFE’s many events, programs and fundraising. Finally, we spend some time learning about their largest event, VETFEST.

VETFEST is Michigan’s largest veteran event and its purpose is to bring veterans together from across the state to enjoy camaraderie, as well as connect them to their military benefits.

VETFEST is a free event for all veterans and their family members. The event is Saturday, August 7 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Fowlerville Fairgrounds.

For more information on VETFEST and to register, visit .

To learn more about VETLIFE, visit .