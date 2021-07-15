Northern Michigan Hometown Heroes: Brave Hearts Estate

<div class="html__StyledDiv-sc-18wgwvq-0 gKMRUh block-margin-bottom"> <p>This week on Northern Michigan Hometown Heroes, Jessica Selissen talks to Mike and Paula Brown, the caretakers of Brave Hearts Estate in Pellston.</p> <p>Brave Hearts Estate is owned by Operation Injured Soldier and is a 238 acre ranch that was donated in 2014.</p> <p><iframe loading="lazy" src="https://w.soundcloud.com/player/?url=https%3A//api.soundcloud.com/tracks/1086938860&color=%23ff5500&auto_play=false&hide_related=false&show_comments=true&show_user=true&show_reposts=false&show_teaser=true" width="100%" height="166" frameborder="no" scrolling="no">

We will discuss details about the estate and the amenities it offers, as well as how the community can get involved by volunteering or donating.

For veterans to qualify for assistance from Operation Injured Soldier they must meet one of the following criteria and submit their DD 214:

Injured during the time of military service and have a 30% Veterans Affairs disability rating with an honorable discharge, or;

Saw combat and do not have a disability rating with an honorable discharge.

To apply to stay at the Brave Hearts Estate or for assistance from OIS, visit .

For more information about Operation Injured Soldier and the programs they offer, visit .